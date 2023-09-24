‘All INdiana Politics’: September 24, 2023

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — On Sunday’s episode of “All INdiana Politics,” News 8 government reporter Garrett Bergquist sits down with the two Southport mayoral candidates, incumbent Republican Jim Cooney and Heather Newport, an independent candidate.

Cooney is seeking his second term as Southport mayor. He says that Southport needs to continue economic development, the need for the city to expand parks and rec events, redevelopment commission being the best tool, and more. Newport, a member of the city’s redevelopment commission, says Southport leaders need to take a community-first mindset, including improving diversity on the city’s boards and commissions, Southport’s economy is important to supporting other services, such as Southport’s police force, and much more.

Last but not least, News 8 anchor Phil Sanchez is joined by two members of Indiana’s best political team, Democrat Lara Beck and Republican Mario Massillamany, to discuss Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita facing a disciplinary complaint, the expanding UAW strikes, the federal budget stalemate, and more.

“All INdiana Politics” airs at 9:30 a.m. Sundays on WISH-TV.