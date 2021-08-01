All Indiana Politics

All INdiana Politics: Shifting COVID-19 policies

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — This week’s episode of “All INdiana Politics” begins with politics and the coronavirus, and a head-spinning week of shifts on virus policy.

It started with the CDC’s change of course. The agency says it now wants everyone to wear a mask in public, indoor places, even if they’re fully vaccinated.

Federal health officials are trying to stop the rapid spread of the Delta variant of the virus. President Joe Biden is urging state and local governments to use COVID relief money to offer $100 payments to encourage more people to get the vaccine.

We talk to Indiana leaders about that plan. And we turn our attention again to the unemployment crisis in Indiana.

That’s all on this episode of “All INdiana Politics,” only on WISH-TV.