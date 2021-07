All Indiana Politics

All INdiana Politics: Should Republicans be part of insurrection committee?

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Should Republicans take part in the new committee investigating the Capitol insurrection?

News 8 put that question directly to Rep. Victoria Spartz.

Plus, the quest for answers — any answers — from the state about unemployment payments.

Join Phil Sanchez for another edition of “All INdiana Poltics,” only on WISH-TV.