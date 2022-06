All Indiana Politics

‘All INdiana Politics’: Tackling the Texas school shooting, gun control, and gas prices

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — On Sunday’s edition of “All INdiana Politics,” Emily Styron, the mayor of Zionsville, talks about whether she went too far as a public official in her comments on the Texas school shooting.

Also, News 8’s political panelists discuss possible gun control changes and the rising gas prices.