‘All INdiana Politics’: Talking with former VP Pence; Organization Day at the statehouse

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — This week, the “All INdiana Politics” team talks with former Vice President Mike Pence about his new memoir, breaks down Organization Day at the Indiana Statehouse, and more.

News 8’s Danielle Zulkosky caught up with former Vice President (and former Indiana Governor) Mike Pence in Indianapolis, where he stopped briefly on a promotional tour for his new memoir, “So Help Me God.”

After hearing from Pence, the focus shifts to the Indiana Statehouse and the plans some state lawmakers have for the next legislative session. News 8’s Garrett Bergquist explains why tax cuts and public health funding will likely be hot topics of discussion.

Lastly, News 8 looks at a new candidate in the race for Mayor of Indianapolis. Past James Jackson, of Fervent Prayer Ministries, has announced plans to run against Mayor Joe Hogsett, who recently announced he will seek a third and final term in office.