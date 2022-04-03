All Indiana Politics

‘All INdiana Politics’: The Indiana primary race getting national attention

by: Staff Reports
Posted:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — On the latest “All INdiana Politics,” News 8 looks at the primary race in northwest Indiana that’s getting national attention and discusses the most recent developments in Indiana’s response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Also, learn more about Sen. Todd Young’s decision to vote ‘no’ on the Supreme Court nomination of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson.

That’s all on “All INdiana Politics,” only on WISH-TV.

Also, find WISH-TV’s new “All INdiana Politics” podcast, a part of the All Indiana Podcast Network, at wishtv.com.

