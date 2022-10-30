All Indiana Politics

‘All INdiana Politics’: US Senate candidates lay out goals ahead of election

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Three names await Indiana voters on their U.S. Senate ballots.

Republican Sen. Todd Young on Nov. 8 faces two challengers in his bid for a third term: Democrat Tom McDermott and Libertarian James Sceniak. All of the Senate’s Republicans, including Young, will have to retain their seats to give their party a chance at retaking the upper chamber. The Senate is currently split 50-50, with Vice President Kamala Harris providing Democrats with a tiebreaker vote.

The incumbent

Young has represented Indiana in the U.S. Senate since 2010. He said he remains connected with Indiana voters on their concerns over inflation and border security and would like to continue to represent their needs.

Democrats have accused Young of hypocrisy on government spending, pointing to the Congressional Budget Office’s estimate the CHIPS Act he sponsored would add $79 billion to the deficit by 2031. Young’s colleague, Sen. Mike Braun, R-Indiana, voted against the act due to the price tag. Young said government spending is justifiable when it delivers services his constituents need. He said he does not support what he terms wasteful spending.

When it comes to gun violence, Young voted in favor of the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act, which among other things requires a review of juvenile records for gun buyers under age 21. He said he would work to ensure the law is implemented as intended but would not support a ban on military-style rifles. On marijuana, Young told News 8 he supports allowing research into potential medical uses for cannabis-derived compounds but he does not support legalizing it for recreational use.

Young said he would continue to support sending military aid to Ukraine in its fight against Russia. He said Ukraine’s security affects Indiana’s because Russia’s success or failure there could impact whether China chooses to invade Taiwan, which produces 65 percent of the world’s total semiconductors and 90 percent of the most advanced types.

Asked what issue he felt was not getting enough attention in Washington, Young cited economic security. He said bringing more manufacturing back to the United States, particularly computer chips, would reduce inflation as well as supply chain vulnerabilities.

The challenger

Tom McDermott has been the mayor of Hammond since 2004, the longest tenure in that city’s history. McDermott said he is running because he feels too many Washington politicians, including Young, are beholden to special interests.

McDermott said he supports a ban on civilian ownership of military-style rifles, pointing to their use in numerous mass shootings, including the FedEx shooting in Indianapolis last year. He said he does not support any ban on handguns or more traditional long guns such as shotguns and hunting rifles. He would not directly answer when News 8 asked about military-style rifles already in civilian hands, saying it would take a lot of thought and a legislative fix. McDermott said marijuana should be legalized for recreational use and taxed and regulated in the same manner as alcohol.

McDermott said he, too, supports continued military aid to Ukraine. He said Russian President Vladimir Putin’s regime wants to defeat the United States and its allies militarily and propping up Ukraine’s fight for freedom is the best way to prevent that from happening. He also said the United States should do everything it can to expedite Ukraine’s entry into NATO.

Asked what issue he felt was not getting enough attention in Washington, McDermott pointed to the national debt, now more than $31 trillion. He said lawmakers will have to make tough decisions about where to cut spending and they will have to commit to making those cuts over a sustained period of time.

The outsider

James Sceniak is a behavioral therapist in the Indianapolis area. Sceniak said he is running because he felt nobody on the ticket accurately represents what Indiana voters truly want in Washington.

Sceniak said he does not support any new gun restrictions. He said the real issue lawmakers need to address is violence, including through mental health. He said lawmakers need to specifically look at ways to treat mental illness factors that put someone at greater risk of committing a violent crime. Sceniak said marijuana should be legalized for recreational as well as medicinal use, comparing current U.S. marijuana laws to Prohibition.

Sceniak said he does not support sending further military aid to Ukraine. He said it’s time for the United States to transition away from a nearly-permanent war footing and work to bring all sides to the negotiating table in that conflict.

Asked what issue he felt was not getting enough attention in Washington, Sceniak said he would like to create a version of health savings accounts specifically for veterans to allow them to go to whatever physician best meets their needs.