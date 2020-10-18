All INdiana Politics: Victoria Spartz says health care is number one priority

The 5th District Congressional race to replace Susan Brooks in the U.S. House of Representatives is one of the most closely watched campaigns in the country, drawing millions of dollars in spending. This morning we talk with Victoria Spartz, the Republican state lawmaker who won a 15-person primary earlier this year.

Plus, Democrat Jonathan Weinzapfel, a former state lawmaker and the former mayor of Evansville, hopes he’ll be the first Democrat elected attorney general since 1996.

