Analysts say Trump cabinet picks show loyalty is paramount

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indiana’s best political team on Friday said Donald Trump’s cabinet picks prioritize loyalty, but might not get through the confirmation process.

In the 10 days since voters gave him another term in the Oval Office, Trump has made a flurry of cabinet announcements. Some were fairly conventional, such as Florida Sen. Marco Rubio, a member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, for secretary of state. Others have sparked criticism, even from members of Trump’s own party. Now-former Florida Congressman Matt Gaetz, Trump’s pick for attorney general, has faced a criminal probe and a House Ethics Committee probe into allegations of sexual misconduct and illicit drug use. No charges have resulted and the ethics probe was discontinued after Gaetz resigned in the aftermath of his nomination to lead the Department of Justice. Trump’s proposed secretary of health and human services, Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., is a longtime critic of vaccines, and historically has supported access to abortion services.

Those two appointments have divided Indiana Republicans. Sen.-elect Jim Banks said he plans to support both Gaetz and Kennedy’s nominations. Indiana’s other U.S. senator, Todd Young, hedged in a statement sent in response to News 8’s inquiry.

“Senator Young has voiced his support for the nominees he has worked with and knows well. For the nominees he doesn’t know well, he looks forward to learning more about their backgrounds and vision for office in the coming months.”

Trump’s own former vice president, former Indiana Gov. Mike Pence, on Friday urged Republicans to reject Kennedy on the grounds of his past positions on abortion.

NEW: Statement from Founder @Mike_Pence on the nomination of RFK Jr. to serve as Secretary of HHS. pic.twitter.com/gPvFDktycl — Advancing American Freedom (@AmericanFreedom) November 15, 2024

Former Indiana Democratic Party Chair Kip Tew said he’s convinced Gaetz and others will get through the nomination process, pointing to recent comments by Sen. Tommy Tuberville, R-Ala., threatening to support primary opponents for any Republican senator who does not vote to confirm Trump’s cabinet nominees. He told All INdiana Politics Trump’s selections, including his request that Elon Musk help head a massive government efficiency effort, don’t amount to draining the swamp.

“You’ve just got a whole mess of people that can only be described as loyal to Donald Trump, and that’s the only thing that matters to Donald Trump, is someone that’s going to do his bidding,” Tew said. “If Matt Gaetz becomes attorney general, the rule of law is out the window. And I think that’s a very, very bad sign for our democracy.”

Former Marion County Republican Party Chair Tom John said Trump’s cabinet picks match the populist themes of his campaign. He said it’s still possible some of Trump’s nominees won’t be confirmed. As for concerns that Trump’s picks won’t be ready to lead, John said no cabinet secretary ever truly arrives at their post prepared for their role.

“The fact is, Trump is doing what Trump said he’d do, which is, he’d shake up government, and we’ll see how it goes,” John said. “And frankly, I don’t think any of the old playbook is going to apply.”

