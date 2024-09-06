Banks backs Netanyahu on Gaza border question

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Congressman Jim Banks said Israeli forces should control Gaza’s border with Egypt in a dispute that has become central to efforts to end the war there.

The Philadelphi corridor is a narrow strip of land that runs the entire 8.6-mile length of Gaza’s border with Egypt. It includes the Rafah crossing, one of only three crossings into Gaza that were open before the war began. Control of the Philadelpi corridor has become a key sticking point in the ongoing ceasefire negotiations.

In an interview with News 8 for All INdiana Politics, the Indiana Republican said he met with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu last week to reaffirm America’s commitment to support Israel. He said those discussions included the Philadelpi corridor, and he agrees with Netanyahu’s assertion Hamas could use the border to resupply its fighters and carry out future attacks on Israel.

“I think Netanyahu is completely right, and as far as I’m concerned, we should be backing him up on that part of the negotiations,” Banks said. “It is one of the final pieces of the negotiation of the ceasefire to allow Israel and the (Israeli Defense Forces) to patrol that border. It makes all the sense in the world to me.”

According to the American Jewish Committee, seven Americans are still being held hostage by Hamas in Gaza, two of whom have been confirmed dead. This total takes into account Hamas’ murder over the weekend of six hostages, including American Hersh Goldberg-Polin. Banks said his trip to the Middle East included meetings with the leaders of Egypt, Jordan, Saudi Arabia, and Qatar, in addition to Netanyahu. In each of those meetings, Banks said he asked for more information about the hostages and urged those countries to do what they can to bring them home. He also met with the hostages’ families. Banks’ meetings took place days before last weekend’s murders.

“We were assured that the hostages were safe, and yet days later, we received the tragic news of the six who were killed late last week,” Banks said. “So, I don’t take Hamas at its word. Hamas is a terrorist group. We shouldn’t take their word for anything.”

