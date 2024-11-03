Search
Make wishtv.com your home page

‘All INdiana Politics’ | Nov. 3, 2024

All INdiana Politics for Nov. 3, 2024

by: Gregg Montgomery
Posted:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — On Sunday’s “All INdiana Politics,” News 8’s Garrett Bergquist hosted a special pre-election edition of the show.

On Tuesday, voters will decide Indiana’s next governor, the state’s next U.S. senator and, of course, the nation’s next president.

Election officials in many Indiana counties already report high turnout from early voters.

Bergquist recently sat down with the chairs of the Indiana Republican and Democratic parties to talk about the state of the election, and what races they’ll be watching on Tuesday night.

This story is from a script aired on WISH-TV.

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

At least 1 killed in...
Local News /
Here’s how confident Chuck Pagano...
Indianapolis Colts /
Indy Eleven hosting first home...
Indy Eleven /
Man who took in orphaned...
News /
Indianapolis woman dies after crash...
Local News /
Divide in Lawrence Twp. school...
Education /
Indiana licensing program ‘putting a...
Education /
Michigan election officials face scrutiny...
Election /