Indiana Senate leader says parental leave bill possible this session

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indiana Senate’s top Republican said discussion of any new child care investments will be incorporated into the budget process.

Senate President Rod Bray’s comments came during an interview with News 8 for Sunday’s “All INdiana Politics.” The Martinsville Republican was asked about proposals his party put forth as part of last summer’s special session that yielded a near-total abortion ban. Companion legislation passed at the time created a new Hoosier Families First Fund and set aside $45 million for it.

Bray did not specify what lawmakers would pursue during the budget session but said his party “hoped to do that in a very robust way.” When asked about paid parental leave, he said he anticipated legislation on it.

Lawmakers return to the Statehouse on Monday for the biennial budget session. Gov. Eric Holcomb already has publicly announced his proposals and lawmakers have taken testimony from state agencies on their needs for the past few months. Bray said his caucus has some ideas of their own, particularly when it comes to tax policy.

He said lawmakers will look into the feasibility of eliminating the state’s income tax and providing property tax relief. He said lawmakers would have to make up for any such changes to ensure revenue wouldn’t be affected.

Bray’s House counterpart, Speaker Todd Huston of Fishers, has called for major changes to the state’s high school curriculum to meet the needs of a 21st century workforce. Republicans have released few details but say they would likely involve a stronger emphasis on science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) coursework as well as options such as apprenticeships.

Holcomb this week said he and Huston are on the same page when it comes to coursework changes. Bray said those are good ideas but Indiana first needs to focus on basics.

“Make sure that we have some standards out there that are competitive around the nation and we have a way to measure those standards and see how we’re doing and hold ourselves accountable for it as well,” he said.

