‘Inside INdiana Politics’: Rep. Yakym talks about role in 2 major issues

by: Gregg Montgomery
Posted:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — One of Indiana’s newest members of Congress is already on the front lines of two major issues.

U.S. Rep. Rudy Yakym was elected to succeed the late Jackie Walorski in northern Indiana. Yakym has been named to the House Budget Committee and the Transportation and Infrastructure Committee. This comes just in time for fights over the debt ceiling and the train derailment in Ohio.

Hear from Yakym on Sunday’s “All INdiana Politics.”

In Indiana, the state Senate will take up the two-year budget bill after it was passed by the House. The chair and the top-ranking Democrat from the House Committee on Ways and Means outlined some of the bill’s highlights, and what got left out.

Finally, hear from Democrat Kip Tew and Republican Tom John on a big development in the 2024 election: Attorney General Todd Rokita’s decision to seek reelection rather than run for governor or the U.S. Senate.

