Rep. Brooks says goodbye after 8 years in Congress

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — In the first episode of “All INdiana Politics” of 2021, we hear from an Indiana lawmaker reflecting on her work before leaving the U.S. House of Representatives and get a look at some bills that could be considered in the Indiana General Assembly this spring.

Rep. Susan Brooks’ term ends this weekend. The Republican represented the 5th Congressional District of Indiana for eight years and talked to News 8’s Alexis Rogers about her work in Congress and what’s next for her.

And we’re getting a look at some of the bills the legislature will consider this spring. One of those would make it harder for companies to put a 5G cellphone tower in your neighborhood.

News 8’s Richard Essex learned more about that plan.