Top Indiana Republican leads national convention operations

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A former state Republican Party chair on Friday said getting to chair next week’s Republican National Convention is the honor of a lifetime.

Anne Hathaway is the chair of the committee on arrangements for the 2024 Republican National Convention in Milwaukee and chaired the Indiana Republican Party until last month. In an interview with News 8’s Phil Sanchez for All INdiana Politics, she said this is her ninth national convention. She has previously served as a delegate, an alternate, and a staffer.

“I had chaired the site selection committee that picked Milwaukee as the convention site, so when (then-Republican National Committee Chair Ronna McDaniel) asked me to do this, I was honored, thrilled and excited to do it,” Hathaway said.

Hathaway has spent the past few weeks leading efforts on the ground to prepare for the convention. She said she likens the convention to running a four-day live television show. Although delegates were already pledged through the primary process, Hathaway said the national convention still plays a key role in getting voters excited for November and getting the party’s message out.

“Obviously, it’s an opportunity to build enthusiasm, energy, and also to share our message. The people are focused, they’re going to be paying attention,” Hathaway said. “I think they’ll tune in every day next week.”

The convention comes as some Democrats are pushing to replace President Joe Biden ahead of their party’s convention next month. Hathaway said Republicans are always adjusting their strategy to whatever best fits the election’s needs. She said they will remain focused on delivering former President Donald Trump’s message regardless of who carries the Democratic nomination.

