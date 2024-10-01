WISH-TV announces Governor debate media usage rules

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Al Carl, Vice President of News for WISH-TV and WNDY, today announced media coverage rules for WISH-TV’s debate in the Indiana Governor’s race.

The “All Indiana Politics Special: The Governor’s Debate” will be Thursday, October 3 at 6pm EDT, originating live from the WISH-TV studios in downtown Indianapolis.

The debate will mark the first time all three candidates for governor have shared the same stage during this campaign. Republican Mike Braun, Democrat Jennifer McCormick, and Libertarian Donald Rainwater have all agreed to appear.

It will air live on affiliate stations throughout Indiana.

RULES FOR SIMULCAST:

No television station, radio station, or website may broadcast or stream the Debate live without the expressed written consent of Circle City Broadcasting.

Organizations with approval must carry the full Debate feed full screen and unobstructed. Your organization may display a bug on-screen, but nothing shall be displayed on screen to obstruct or obscure WISH-TV graphics.

Circle City Broadcasting will provide format guidance to stations approved for broadcast (i.e. length, structure and positioning of commercial breaks)

The Debate should be referred to as the “WISH-TV All Indiana Politics Indiana Governor’s Debate”

RULES FOR POST-DEBATE USAGE:

No excerpts of the Debate may be used on-air or online until the full debate has concluded.

Excerpts of no more than three minutes (3:00) of actualities from the Debate may be incorporated in your regularly scheduled news program’s broadcast.

Excerpts of the Debate must include a mandatory video and audio credit: “WISH-TV Indiana Governor Debate” . On-screen credit MUST BE AIRED during the entire excerpt in your broadcast.

. On-screen credit MUST BE AIRED during the entire excerpt in your broadcast. Audio/Radio usage: TV rules remain the same (three minutes) with the exception of on-screen credits. All intros must use the mandatory audio credit: WISH-TV Indiana Governor Debate .

. Video clips of the Debate that are part of a larger news story may be posted to a news organization’s website, online services, social media or interactive multimedia transmissions.

News organizations may NOT post stand-alone clips from the debate to any website, online services, social media or interactive multimedia transmissions.

Stories posted to a news organization’s website must include a link to video of the full Debate at WISHTV.com

We make no representations or warranties regarding your use of the excerpts or any third-party clearances, which may be required in connection therewith.

Media outlets may not rebroadcast the debate in its entirety or longer than three minutes unless granted permission by Circle City Broadcasting.

Media outlets may use clips of the Debate through Dec. 31, 2024, but may not rebroadcast the Debate in its entirety unless granted permission by Circle City Broadcasting.

Your usage of video clips from the Debate shall indicate your acceptance of these terms.

For any additional questions or guidance, contact Al Carl, VP of News for WISH-TV.

Email: Al.Carl@WISHTV.com

Phone: 317-956-8810