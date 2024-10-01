WISH-TV establishes guidelines for on-site coverage of Indiana Governor debate

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Al Carl, VP of News for WISH-TV and WNDY, on Tuesday announced rules for credentialed media for on-site coverage of the WISH-TV debate in the Indiana governor’s race.

The “All Indiana Politics Special: The Governor’s Debate” will be Thursday, October 3 at 6pm EDT, originating live from the WISH-TV studios in downtown Indianapolis.

The debate will mark the first time all three candidates for governor have shared the same stage during this campaign. Republican Mike Braun, Democrat Jennifer McCormick, and Libertarian Donald Rainwater have all agreed to appear.

It will air live on affiliate stations throughout Indiana.

On-site coverage guidelines:

News media outlets wishing to cover the debate at the WISH-TV studios should email Brady.Gibson@wishtv.com for authorization by 12pm EDT on 10/03/24.

Parking will be in the WISH-TV lot (west side of the building). Additional parking is available in the Citizens Energy lot on the north side of 20 th Street.

Street. WISH-TV will provide a limited number of first-come, first-served workspaces with a live feed of the debate for viewing and WiFi access.

Workspace access will begin at 5pm EDT.

Television live shots may take place outside the WISH-TV building.

Television cameras (except for those used in the WISH-TV production) will NOT be allowed in the studio during or immediately after the debate.

WISH-TV will allow still photographers from The Indianapolis Star and The Associated Press access to the studio to take photos during the debate.

WISH-TV will provide an area for post-debate interviews. Candidates or their campaigns may participate in interviews if they choose but will not be required to do so.

For additional questions, please contact:

Al Carl, Vice President of News: Al.Carl@WISHTV.com