WISH-TV talks to Libertarian presidential candidate

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The presidential standard-bearer for the nation’s third-largest political party told News 8 the only way to break the nation’s gridlock is to vote differently.

Chase Oliver is the Libertarian Party candidate for president. He is one of four candidates whose names will be printed on Indiana ballots this November, alongside Donald Trump and Kamala Harris. Robert F. Kennedy, Jr.’s name also will appear on the ballot, even though he dropped out and endorsed Trump last month. The Secretary of State’s office said it’s too late for Kennedy’s name to be removed.

Oliver, 39, is a native of Atlanta, Georgia. He said he got started in politics protesting against the Iraq War. Oliver rose to prominence two years ago when he ran for Senate in his home state. He forced a runoff between Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock and his Republican challenger, Herschel Walker. He met with supporters at several campaign events in Indianapolis this week.

In an interview with News 8 for All INdiana Politics, Oliver said many of the nation’s problems ultimately come down to government getting too involved in people’s lives. For example, he said his answer to the nation’s housing crisis would be to repeal many of the regulations that govern where and how housing can be built. He also favors decriminalizing drugs and making resources, such as fentanyl testing strips, widely available.

Oliver said he would sign legislation to codify the Roe v. Wade standard into federal law and override state-level bans on abortion, including Indiana’s. Oliver said the decision whether to terminate a pregnancy should be between a woman, her doctor and her faith. At the same time, he said he would partner with pro-life organizations to provide greater access to birth control and adoption services.

“It should be a doctor who determines whether a mother’s life or health is at risk, not a government board who has to investigate these things,” Oliver said. “There’s no room for government in that very, very private choice you should be allowed to have.”

Oliver said he opposes providing any further military aid to any country, including Ukraine and Israel. Regarding Ukraine, he said he would instead provide humanitarian aid to that country, allow Ukrainian refugees to stay in the United States for the duration of the war, and offer asylum to any Russian soldier who wishes to lay down their arms. As for Israel, Oliver said that country had every right to respond to Hamas’ Oct. 7, 2023 attack and Americans should expect their own government to do the same in a similar situation. He said Israel’s heavy-handed response has cost that country international goodwill. Oliver added his criticisms are directed at the Netanyahu government, not the Israeli people.

Independent and third-party candidates have long been accused by the two major parties of being spoilers, notably Ross Perot in 1992 and Ralph Nader in 2000. When asked about the spoiler issue, Oliver said the two-party system is “spoiled rotten.” He said the only way to resolve it is for voters to support a viable third party. Oliver said if enough voters choose a third party, that will force the Republican and Democratic parties to change their ways to win those lost voters back.

“Even if we don’t end up winning, we win when they steal our best ideas and put them forward,” Oliver said.

All INdiana Politics airs at 9:30 a.m. Sunday on WISH-TV.