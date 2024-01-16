Union workers at Allison Transmission to vote on new contract

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Union workers at Allison Transmission will vote on a new contract on Tuesday.

The deal includes an end to wage tiers, adds historic pay increases, gains for retirement and legacy pensions, and adds Juneteenth as a paid holiday.

An update from Local 933 also noted the agreement would end “shift premium tiers”, include retroactive pay to Nov. 15, and guarantee no UAW member would have a starting wage of less than $20 per hour.

The tentative contract agreement was reached on Jan. 5, coming after months of negotiations.

The union members on Jan. 3 threatened to strike if their demands weren’t met, saying that starting wages for core jobs in the company were “comparable to fast food workers.”

Union members overwhelmingly rejected a tentative deal in December. Since Nov. 14, around 1,500 Allison employees have been working under an expired agreement.

A post online from Allison says the new deal was endorsed by both International UAW and Local 933 leaders.

The union’s website says members may cast ratification votes from 5:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

