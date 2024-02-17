Allisonville Road at 146th Street scheduled to close for 90 days

(THE HAMILTON COUNTY REPORTER) — The Hamilton County Highway Department and Superior Construction Company will close Allisonville Road between 146th Street and Kensington Drive, as well as between 146th Street and Helmsley Court, so crews can begin reconstructing Allisonville Road into a roundabout under 146th Street. The 90-day closure is scheduled to start on or after Friday, March 1.

It’s all part of a larger plan to convert the current intersection into a grade-separated interchange, with 146th Street going over Allisonville Road.

Bridge Program Engineer Matt Lee emphasized the significance of this closure.

“We know this project will create some inconvenience during construction, but we’re certain the result will be worth the restrictions and closures,” Lee said. “The plan is to have the Allisonville Road reopened in time for Conner Prairie’s Symphony on the Prairie season in June.”

During the closure, crews will start reconstructing Allisonville Road north and south of the intersection, installing storm sewer systems, grading, placing new pavement, and preparing ramps that will carry traffic off the new roundabout to 146th Street. East-west traffic on 146th Street will remain open.

“Motorists will not be able to cross 146th Street,” Highway Director Brad Davis added. “Local residents, however, will still have access to their homes if they’re located within the closure area. They will just need to enter and exit their neighborhoods off Allisonville Road.”

Pedestrian access over the White River bridge will also be unavailable during this time as crews work to finish the bridge widening and install new railings. Motorists are encouraged to utilize the posted detour routes and drive the posted speed limits to ensure the safety of highway crews.

The Highway Department says the overall project is on schedule. It is scheduled to conclude in Summer 2025. For further information and updates on construction progress and lane restrictions, please visit streamline146.com.