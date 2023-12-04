Alt-rock legends to ‘Californicate’ in Indiana next year

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Red Hot Chili Peppers announced they are extending their Unlimited Love Tour into 2024 and have added a stop at Ruoff Music Center in Noblesville.

Thursday, July 25, 2024 the band will be joined by guest Otoboke Beaver and IRONTOM.

The Red Hot Chili Peppers are known for rock staples such as “Give It Away”, “Under the Bridge” and most recently “Black Summer”.

After wrapping up dates in North America and Europe last year, the band continued their global trek into 2023 with several dates across New Zealand and Australia in January, followed by another run of shows throughout North America, Europe, the UK, Singapore and Japan earlier this year.

Most recently, Red Hot Chili Peppers concluded their sold-out Latin America leg of their 2023 tour with two shows in Buenos Aires.

Tickets will be available starting with a presale beginning Tuesday, December 5. An artist presale will begin Wednesday, December 6 at 10 AM local time. Additional presales will run Thursday, December 7 ahead of the general on-sale beginning Friday, December 8 at 10 AM local time at redhotchilipeppers.com.

As a result of the two album releases last year going #1, Red Hot Chili Peppers notably stand out as the first rock band in 17 years to achieve the feat. Moreover, Return of the Dream Canteen bowed at #1 on the Billboard Top Album Sales Chart —just like its predecessor Unlimited Love did in April 2022. Both albums were produced by longtime collaborator and creative confidant, Rick Rubin. Plus, it reached #1 in numerous countries around the globe.

Last year, Red Hot Chili Peppers took home the prestigious Global Icon Award and delivered a show stopping performance at the MTV VMAs. Their No. 1 single “Black Summer” also won the award for Best Rock Video. In addition, “Black Summer” scored a Grammy nomination for “Best Rock Song” and the band garnered a MTV Europe Music Award nomination for Best Rock and earned three American Music Awards nominations for “Favorite Rock Artist,” “Favorite Rock Album” for Unlimited Love and “Favorite Rock Single” for “Black Summer.”

(Photo courtesy LiveNation)