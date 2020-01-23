News

AM General awarded $40 million military contract

by: Wes Mills, Inside INdiana Business
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (Inside INdiana Business) — AM General LLC, the maker of the military Humvee, has been awarded a $40 million contract for transmission hydraulics for the U.S. Army.

The Department of Defense says it’s a three-year firm-fixed-price contract with indefinite-delivery requirements.

The DoD says the work will be performed in Indiana. The company’s Humvee manufacturing plant is in Mishawaka. The contract calls for the work to be completed by January 2023.

The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Land and Maritime, Warren, Michigan.

