Amazon adding Franklin sorting center

FRANKLIN, Ind. (Inside INdiana Business) — Amazon (Nasdaq: AMZN) is adding to its footprint in Johnson County. The e-commerce giant is planning to open a 510,000-square-foot sorting center in Franklin later this year and create hundreds of jobs.

The company did not immediately state how much it is investing in the facility. The sorting center will be located inside a building developed by Sunbeam Development Corp.

Amazon plans to add a variety of jobs at the facility, though a specific number was not disclosed. The jobs include receiving, sorting and shipping, and network logistics support.

“Our ability to expand Indiana operations is the result of two things: incredible customers and a world-class workforce in the state,” Kyle DeGiulio, regional economic development manager at Amazon, said in a news release. “Since we started fulfilling customer orders in Indiana, we’ve been able to build up an amazing team of dedicated employees who now earn an average of $18 an hour and receive industry-leading benefits with opportunities for growth, advancement and post-secondary education.”

Amazon is no stranger to the county, having opened an $80 million fulfillment center in Greenwood in 2019. Late last year, the company opened a 100,000-square-foot mini fulfillment center in Greenwood as well.

“I am proud to welcome Amazon to our beautiful city. This is great news for Franklin and the entire state of Indiana, as Amazon continues to invest in the local market,” Franklin Mayor Steve Barnett said. “We’re thrilled Amazon has chosen the Sunbeam Development location to expand their operation and we look forward to many partnerships in the future.”

Inside INdiana Business has reached out to the city and Amazon for more information on the project.