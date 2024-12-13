Man shot, killed outside Amazon facility in Greenfield

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man was shot and killed outside an Amazon warehouse in Greenfield early Friday morning, the Hancock County Sheriff’s Department said.

Just after 12:40 a.m. Friday, Hancock County deputies were dispatched to a shooting in the parking lot of the Amazon Distribution Warehouse at 7114 W. 200 N. That’s in an industrial park near Cumberland, not far from the Marion County/Hancock County line.

“Deputies arrived to find one male laying on the ground with an apparent gunshot wound. He was pronounced deceased on the scene. The suspected shooter, another male, was also in the parking lot with hands raised to surrender,” the sheriff’s department said in a release.

The victim was identified as Isaac Riley, 39, of Indianapolis.

Investigators believe Riley and the suspect did not know each other, but came into contact just prior to the shooting. Riley confronted the suspect inside the Amazon facility and threatened to cause physical harm to the suspect. The suspect attempted to de-escalate the situation and left the building. The suspect was attempting to leave the area and was waiting on a ride in the Amazon parking lot when Riley approached him again, made aggressive remarks, and closed in on the suspect in an aggressive manner.

The suspect pulled out a firearm that he had in his possession and fired, striking and killing Riley.

The suspect was identified, was compliant with officers, and was taken into custody by deputies without incident. His name is not being released at this time.

“This appears to be an isolated incident between two people and the shooting appears to be in self-defense. The suspected shooter and witnesses all cooperated with law enforcement,” the sheriff’s department said.

The investigation is ongoing and there is no threat to the public. Amazon, its employees, the shooter, and other witnesses have been cooperating with investigators.

This story is developing and will be updated when more information becomes available.