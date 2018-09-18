Amazon reveals it’s eyeing Greenwood for ‘receive center’

GREENWOOD, Ind. (Daily Journal/WISH) — Amazon revealed Monday night it’s considering a site in Greenwood for a new “receive center.”

The City Council approved two 10-year tax breaks for the major online retailer as part of a package for a proposed facility. The 615,000-square-foot center would be built on Allen Road where a proposed FedEx distribution center was planned before the company backed out in March.

The Greenwood council seemed more than excited about the opportunity when they approved the resolution 7-1. Greenwood City Council members have been working with Amazon for months and on Monday night, they saw a final presentation from the Amazon Economic Development Manager, Ryan Wilson.

According to Wilson, this distribution center would be one of only a handful in the country. According to our media partners at the Daily Journal, Mayor Mark Myers said it’s not a done deal yet. Greenwood is still competing with one other community, he said.

If Greenwood is chosen, the facility would bring 1,250 full-time jobs that pay an average of $14.65 an hour.

The company says it plans to invest $45 million in real property improvements, as well as $35 million in equipment. A final decision would come sometime in early October .

To be clear, this is not Amazon headquarters, that’s been talked about for the last few months. This facility would be another receiving center like the one in Whitestown.

As for the headquarters, Indianapolis has been announced as one of the finalists, Amazon has said it expects to announce that location by the end of the year.