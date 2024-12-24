Amazon strike expands over holiday period

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Here’s a look at Tuesday’s business headlines with Jeff Vaughn, where he discusses Amazon and Starbucks expanding their strikes and Honda and Nissan making their merge official.

Amazon, Starbucks strikes expand over holiday period

Amazon faces an expanded strike from truck drivers during holiday shipping. Picket lines have popped up at two more locations over the weekend. Right now, Teamsters are picketing several distribution hubs in California, New York, and Illinois.

Amazon is not recognizing the picketing, instead calling it a protest.

The Starbucks strike has grown to 12 cities, now including Boston, Dallas, and Portland. Baristas first walked off the job Friday from just two locations.

The strike stopped business temporarily at 50 stores nationwide Sunday.

Baristas are asking for an increase in pay. Starbucks says the union refused the offer of a 77% raise over three years.

Merger between Honda and Nissan made official

Honda and Nissan are making it official with Monday’s announcement of the intent to merge.

The $58 billion merger would make it the third largest carmaker behind Volkswagen and Toyota.

Nissan has a stake in Mitsubishi, which may join the merger at a later time.

US government accuses Rocket Homes of illegal kickbacks

The US government has Rocket Homes of illegal kickbacks.

Rocket Homes is a unit of Rocket companies, including Rocket Mortgage. The government says the mortgage lender provided kickbacks to real estate brokers that steered business to rocket.

The government says that discouraged homebuyers from comparison shopping, blocked competition, and drove up the price of housing.

The Container Store files for bankruptcy

The Container Store has filed for bankruptcy, but says it will have no impact on its stores or customers.

The company is $243 million in debt, but confirms a reorganization plan.

Apple doorbell camera in works

Apple is working on a doorbell camera with Face ID, just like your iPhone.

Expect the tech in 2025 as part of Apple Intelligence