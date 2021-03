Amber Alert canceled after vehicle stolen with 10-year-old boy inside

LAWRENCE, Ind. (WISH) – An Amber Alert has been canceled for a missing 10-year-old, according to the Indiana State Police.

The alert was issued after a vehicle was stolen with the child inside at a Lawrence gas station in the 9000 block of Pendleton Pike around 8 a.m.

At approximately 10 a.m., ISP said the alert had been canceled.

The Lawrence Police Department have confirmed that the child was found safe.

No further information was provided about the situation.