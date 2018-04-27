AMC Theatres brings back $10 ticket and concession deal Tuesdays

by: WCMH Staff Reports

Posted:
(WCMH) – AMC Theatres is bringing back a popular promotion for its free AMC Stubs Members — $5 tickets on Tuesdays, and a $5 combo at the concession stand that includes a small soda and small popcorn.

The deal was offered for a limited time in October. 

You can join AMC Stubs for free online. 

The ticket deal is also available online and in the app.

IMAX, Dolby Cinema, and 3-D movies will cost extra.

AMC operates a number of theatres in the Indianapolis area.  To find a theatre near you, click here.

