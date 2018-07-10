American Airlines doing away with plastic straws for eco-friendly stir sticks

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — American Airlines will soon join other companies in the recent trend of dumping plastic straws in favor of bamboo stir sticks and biodegradable flatware.

Beginning later this month, American will remove plastic straws from its airport lounges and replace the straws with biodegradable, eco-friendly stir sticks. The airline will also soon transition to offering only eco-friendly flatware to customers dining in their lounges.

In November, American will dump the plastic straw/stir sticks traditionally offered with inflight beverages in favor of stir sticks made from environmentally friendly bamboo. The airline estimates eliminating more than 71,000 pounds of plastic per year after the changes are implemented.

In an announcement Tuesday morning, the airline offered the following statement: