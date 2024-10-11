American Red Cross calls for volunteers and donations after hurricanes

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The devastation from hurricanes Helene and Milton in Florida and North Carolina has left widespread damage, displacing millions and causing deaths, injuries, and destruction. The American Red Cross is now on the ground helping affected communities, and you can join in their efforts.

Jeff Imel, Indiana Region Director for the American Red Cross, joined Daybreak Anchor Jeremy Jenkins to discuss how Hoosiers can support recovery efforts from home. “The best way to help is to visit redcross.org,” Imel said. “There, you’ll find three ways to make an immediate impact.”

Volunteer: Interested individuals can volunteer in three ways: Travel to the disaster zones to provide direct aid. Serve as a virtual volunteer from home, assisting the response teams remotely. Volunteer locally to free up others to deploy to the impacted areas

Donate Financially: The Red Cross is not accepting physical items, but financial contributions make the most significant impact. “Go to redcross.org to make a donation. The money goes directly to supporting those affected,” Imel said.

Donate Blood: With over 1,000 blood drives canceled due to Hurricane Helene, the need for blood is critical. “Visit redcross.org, click on the ‘Donate Blood’ tab, enter your zip code, and find a drive near you,” Imel advised.



“Simply go to redcross.org, fill out an application, submit a photo ID, and a representative from the Indiana region will get in touch,” Imel explained.

Imel also highlighted the importance of compassion when volunteering from home. “We offer training to help people handle these emotional calls, and it’s really about listening and connecting them with local organizations that can help.”

As scammers often try to take advantage during natural disasters, Imel stressed the importance of only engaging with the Red Cross through its official website. “Redcross.org is the only secure way to get in touch with us,” he warned.

This unprecedented situation marks the first time in recent memory that two hurricanes of this magnitude have struck back-to-back. “The need for volunteers and financial assistance is higher than ever,” Imel emphasized.

For more information on how to volunteer, donate, or give blood, visit redcross.org.