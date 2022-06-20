News

Americans report being stress-free for just minutes a day

(WISH Image)
by: Dr. Mary Gillis, D.Ed.
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – According to a new survey, Americans are seriously slacking on self-care. 

Researchers at OnePoll surveyed 2,000 people and asked them to estimate how much time they spent feeling relaxed per day. 

Forty-seven % responded that just 40 minutes were spent on ‘me time.’ A good workout topped the list with 36% saying exercise is their activity of choice. Close behind, was listening to music at 35% and 33% of respondents prefer to take a walk. 

See the list below for complete survey results.

© 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

All Indiana Artist: Keiston

All Indiana /

Visionary behind ‘Teletubbies’ creates new show, ‘MeteoHeroes’ featuring pint-sized eco warriors

All Indiana /

Hottest start to summer in 10 years ahead

Weather Blog /

Tasty Takeout: Taste Budz

All Indiana /


 
Copyright 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.