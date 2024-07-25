Amid VP speculation, Pete Buttigieg to visit Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Touting President Joe Biden’s ‘Investing in America’ agenda, and speculation that he may be selected as a VP candidate, U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg will visit Central Indiana next week.

The exact location of the visit to Central Indiana is not mentioned in a press release issued by the U.S. Department of Transportation, other than it is a ‘future EV battery manufacturing facility in Indiana.’

Buttigieg is the former mayor of South Bend, Ind.

According to a press release, Buttigieg will travel across the Midwest to ‘highlight how investments made possible by President Biden’s Investing in America agenda are strengthening rural communities, revitalizing domestic manufacturing, and supporting our national economy.’

Buttigieg will begin his trip with stops in Wisconsin and the Upper Peninsula of Michigan, where he will visit three ports that a press release says are key to the regional economy and keep commodities moving throughout the Great Lakes region.

Next, Buttigieg will visit Indiana, where he will tour a construction site where the press release says a clean energy manufacturing facility will soon stand, ‘creating more than 1400 jobs.’

The secretary’s visit to this site will ‘highlight how the rise in clean energy thanks to investments from the Biden-Harris administration is reinvigorating manufacturing and creating jobs across the Upper Midwest.’

Buttigieg is slated to visit the Upper Peninsula and Green Bay Wis. on Tuesday, July 30th, Milwaukee on Wednesday July 31st and stopping in Central Indiana on Friday, August 2nd.