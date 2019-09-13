Amy Beverland Elementary School catches fire, students evacuated

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – A Friday morning fire at Amy Beverland Elementary School forced students to evacuate the building, according to the school.

The school said the roof caught fire sometime before 8 a.m. Friday and the entire building had to be evacuated.

There were no injuries. However, students will not be able to re-enter the building on Friday and parents were being asked to pick up their children before 9:30 a.m.

After 9:30, the school said the students would be taken to Lawrence North High School and then would be taken home at the regular time.

There is no word on the cause of the fire or extent of the damage.

The school also said it’s unclear at this time if the students will be able to return to school on Monday.