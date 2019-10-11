Anderson mayor names interim police chief

ANDERSON, Ind. (WISH) — Anderson’s mayor has named an interim police chief.

Mayor Thomas Broderick has chosen Assistant Chief of Police Jake Brown for the post.

Brown replaces Tony Watters, who was removed from the job after an argument with Indiana State Police over the investigation of his son.

Brown has been with the Anderson Police Department for 20 years.

“Jake’s experience, leadership abilities and respect among his fellow officers are the qualities that will allow him to lead this important department,” Broaderick said in a statement. “I have great confidence in his abilities and support of our policies that are designed to keep our community safe.”