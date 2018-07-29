Anderson mom, boyfriend arrested in connection to child’s death

ANDERSON, Ind. (WISH) — An Anderson mother and her boyfriend have been arrested in connection with her child’s death.

Kayla Hudson and Ryan Ramirez face preliminary charges of neglect of dependent in connection with the Saturday death of 23-month-old Paisley Hudson, according to Sgt. Mark Naselroad with Anderson Police Department.

Dunnichay said the child’s mother brought Paisley to St. Vincent Anderson Hospital, where the child was pronounced deceased at 7:06 a.m. Saturday.

An autopsy completed on Sunday morning determined Hudson’s cause of death was multiple blunt force injuries, including two liver lacerations, which led to hemoperitoneum, Dunnichay said. The manner of death was determined to be homicide.

Police are also investigating injuries to one of Hudson’s other children.