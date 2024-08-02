Anderson pastor and teacher charged after child porn found on his phone, police say

ANDERSON Ind. (WISH) — After a detective from the Hamilton County Metro Child Exploitation Task Force received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, a pastor and teacher from Anderson, Ind. was arrested.

An email address associated with a church in Middletown, Ind. was used to upload two images of child pornography to a social media account, police say.

Court documents show Claud T. Greenlee II, 56, was associated with the email address. Greenlee II was a pastor at the Tri County Christian Church and a middle school and high school teacher at Liberty Christian School in Anderson. Greenlee II is also the varsity baseball coach.

Police say Greenlee II had multiple chat conversations asking other users for child pornography and had also attempted to purchase the material. Police say they found several additional pieces of child pornography in the social media account. Court documents show Greenlee II said in chat messages that he ‘prefer children around the age of ten.’

After executing a search warrant at Greenlee II’s home, several electronic devices were investigated and found to contain more images of child pornography, police say.

Greenlee II is charged with four felonies, including two counts of Child Exploitation and dissemination under 12 years of age, one count of Child Exploitation and production under 12 years of age, nine counts of Possession of Child Pornography under 12 years of age and one count of Possession of Child Pornography.