Anheuser-Busch loses over $1 billion after Bud Light boycott

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The world’s largest brewer lost more than $1 billion in sales due to the Bud Light boycott.

Anheuser-Busch reported record revenues for 2023, but said its U.S. business was hurt by the backlash from its brief partnership with a transgender Influencer. The company says revenue plunged $1.4 billion last year. Most of that was from a drop in Bud Light sales, but the company is optimistic for this year, as its beer market share in the U.S. has seen gradual improvement since May.

This story was created from a script aired on WISH-TV.