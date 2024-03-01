Search
Anheuser-Busch loses over $1 billion after Bud Light boycott

by: Jett Zweigel
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The world’s largest brewer lost more than $1 billion in sales due to the Bud Light boycott.

Anheuser-Busch reported record revenues for 2023, but said its U.S. business was hurt by the backlash from its brief partnership with a transgender Influencer. The company says revenue plunged $1.4 billion last year. Most of that was from a drop in Bud Light sales, but the company is optimistic for this year, as its beer market share in the U.S. has seen gradual improvement since May.

