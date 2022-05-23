News

Animal Planet series captures largest elephant rescue in country of Mozambique

The series, “Mysterious Creatures with Forrest Galante,” is currently streaming on Animal Planet.

Forrest Galante, wildlife expert and biologist, joined us Monday on “Life. Style. Live!” to discuss the show, how he recently embarked on one of the largest and riskiest operations of his career and how the production crew was able to capture this entirely for the series.

This season, Galante traveled to Mozambique and undertook the largest operation of his life, capturing and safely translocating 13 elephants that were both endangering themselves and endangering the lives of local villagers. He enlisted a team of more than 30 people, two semitrucks, three helicopters, six land cruisers, multiple tractors and more. The success of this mission became the largest elephant translocation within the country of Mozambique in history.

For more information on this series and how to watch, click here.