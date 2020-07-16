Annual African American Excellence in Education awards ceremony goes virtual

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Honoring teachers is how several local organizations will be spending the weekend. The fourth annual African American Excellence in Education awards will honor dozens across the state, but it will be a virtual event this year.

Teaching isn’t an easy job, but so many people do it. And this coming year, will likely be quite a bit different. Award organizers said the ceremony is simply a way to say thank you.

Across the United States, African Americans make up roughly 1% of education leaders. And they make up less than 3% of all teachers.

So for the people who take the step to educate our next generation it’s important to highlight all the positive they are doing.

Marian Univeristy is partnering with the Indiana Black Expo, Educate Me Foundation and Indianapolis Recorder Newspaper to focus specifically on bringing diverse teachers into the classroom.

Organizers said there’s been an attrition problem with teaching over the years, particularly in communities with high poverty rates.

But organizers say having diverse educators in classrooms is a way of breaking down bias and systematic issues in the education system.

“Behind every successful student is an outstanding educator. So these educators work above and beyond the call of duty to inspire and teach our future leaders for academic achievement,” said Marlon Llewellyn with Marion University.

The hope is that others will be encouraged to take to the classrooms and step into education leadership roles.