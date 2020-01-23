Annual blood drive honors lives of local officers killed in the line of duty

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A blood drive was held Thursday to honor the life and legacy of a fallen Indianapolis police officer.

Thursday marked the anniversary of when Officer David Moore was shot in the line of duty.

The annual blood drive also honors three other local officers who were killed on the job.

The event gives people an opportunity to show their appreciation for the officers that keep them safe.

“It’s also a way for the community to show their support for law enforcement and say ‘hey we’re all in this together. We stand behind you and not only appreciate the sacrifice that

law enforcement makes but also honor that sacrifice,” said Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears.

This was the 10th year for the blood drive. There is no word yet on how many people showed up to donate.