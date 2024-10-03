Annual charity golf scramble to benefit Humane Society for Hamilton County

At 9:30 a.m. Monday, Oct. 7, the Humane Society for Hamilton County (HSHC), a beacon of hope for homeless pets, will benefit from the second annual Tom Greiwe Fall Classic Charity Golf Scramble. (Provided Photo/Humane Society for Hamilton County)

(THE REPORTER) — At 9:30 a.m. Monday, Oct. 7, the Humane Society for Hamilton County, a beacon of hope for homeless pets, will benefit from the second annual Tom Greiwe Fall Classic Charity Golf Scramble.

The inaugural event, held last October, raised over $2,000 in honor of Tom Greiwe, a lover of family, dogs, and golf, passed away in July 2023 after a brave battle with cancer.

“Tom would be so proud of the community response supporting the Humane Society for Hamilton County,” said Tom’s partner, Beverly Purtlebaugh. “Tom loved our Bella … they were best buddies. The unconditional love an animal has for their human is a beautiful thing – nothing honors Tom’s memory more than caring for animals that are in need of support.”

Registration for the event has closed and officials expect to see a record number of participants.

“In just two years, this event has grown from 10 teams with 40 players to 24 teams with 96 players,” said Ed Ferris, Tom’s friend and Tournament Organizer. “More than 25 local businesses have donated services, merchandise, gift cards and cash donations making it possible for 100 percent of the proceeds from this event to go directly to the humane society and animals in need.”

HSHC Community Engagement Manager Lily Darling says this is an honor like any other.

“To know that so many animals will be helped in the memory of Tom, it’s just so humbling,” Darling said. “We couldn’t be more grateful for the support and for this opportunity to continue Tom’s legacy.”