Annual conference gives boys and men hope

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Teenage boys huddled inside Lawrence Central High School Saturday morning as part of the fifth annual No More Excuses Conference.

The boys were treated to breakfast and lunch and ushered into workshops, where they learned the importance of leadership skills from a variety of speakers.

More than $10,000 in scholarships were given away, along with laptops, tablets, bikes and even iPads. After the session, those in attendance watched the hit movie “Black Panther,” followed by a question-and-answer session Hassan Rasheed, who acted in the film.

Robert Jackson, the man behind the conference, says he believes that parents may notice some changes after the boys come back home.

“Parents will feel better; the sons will come home and start picking up trash, and making the bed; moms and dads will be a little happier,” said Jackson.

Watch the video for more on the conference.