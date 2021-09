News

Annual Strawberry Festival returns to Monument Circle

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – A summer favorite has been shifted to September.

Organizers are on Monument Circle getting ready for the Strawberry Festival.

Traditional strawberry shortcakes will be offered for sale from 9 a.m. Thursday until 4 p.m. or until supplies run out.

Elise Shrock, communications director for Christ Church Cathedral, was on Daybreak Thursday.

