News

Annual Women Leaders Conference to be held at Franklin College

JOHNSON COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) — Aspire Economic Development + Chamber Alliance are holding their annual Women Leaders Conference on March 8.

Coincidentally, the event falls on International Women’s Day. The event will be held at the Napolitan Student Center at Franklin College and starts at 11:30 a.m. The opening keynote address will be delivered by Lieutenant Governor Suzanne Crouch. Other notable speakers include Lesley Weidenbener, editor at the Indianapolis Business Journal, and Tiffanie Ditlevson, who works with F.C. Tucker and is a veteran U.S. Air Force Major.

Nominations are now open for the annual Women Leaders awards. The Champion of Women award recognizes an organization that prioritized women in leadership and provided women with growth opportunities inside and outside their workforces.

The Woman Leader of the Year award recognizes a woman who has made a significant contribution to her company or organization as an influencer, leader, and ally. Finalists for both awards will be announced prior to the event and the winners will be revealed at the Woman Leaders Workshop.