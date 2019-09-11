Another hot day with rain chances increasing

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – A warm and muggy start to the morning with temperatures in the lower to mid-70s. A mixture of some sun and clouds for Wednesday with an isolated storm chance later on today. Highs should return to the upper 80s to near 90s with feel-like temperatures in the lower to mid-90s.

Another 90° day for Thursday with an isolated afternoon storm possible. We’ll have a cold front move through Friday which will spark up scattered showers and storms late morning and through the afternoon. We have a marginal risk of strong to severe thunderstorms through the afternoon. Highs will cool slightly through the day with most warming to the mid-80s.

Great and refreshing weekend with highs near seasonal topping out in the lower 80s with lots of sunshine.

Next chance of showers and storms arrives next week Tuesday and Wednesday with highs in the lower 80s.