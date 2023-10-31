A 5th IU fraternity placed on cease and desist for hazing

An undated, early spring campus scene at Indiana University in Bloomington, Indiana. (Don and Melinda Crawford/Education Images/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Indiana University has placed Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity Inc. on cease and desist for hazing.

The fraternity is the fifth to be placed on cease and desist since August.

Kappa Alpha Psi joined these fraternities, listed with the reasons the cease-and-desist notices: Kappa Sigma, alcohol, endangering other, and hazing; Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity Inc., hazing; Sigma Alpha Epsilon, hazing; and Delta Upsilon, endangering others, and hazing.

Indiana University has suspended all activities for the five fraternities until further notice.

On the university website, cease-and-desist status is defined as “An interim measure placed upon certain aspects of chapter operations when there is an immediate threat or ongoing investigation.”

Indiana University in Bloomington has 28 fraternities.