Another night with bitter wind chills ahead, snow chances in play

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — To say that today, just like yesterday, was simply cold is an understatement. Indianapolis didn’t even get above zero degrees until the early afternoon hours. Matter of fact, it was our first day with single digit highs here in the Indy metro since Dec 23, 2022 when we had a high of one degree.

More in the way of brutal wind chills is on deck with several snow chances. A Wind Chill Advisory will be in place from midnight until noon Tuesday due to this bitter cold air.

Monday night: Air temperatures will stay in the single digits overnight with potential for some spots to slip below zero once again. There will also be some snow showers tonight, and this could lead way to light accumulation of up to 0.5″-1″ at most. Travel at the very least will be slick by Tuesday morning.

In association with freezing air temperatures, wind chill values look to bottom out from -15 to -25 degrees. Frostbite and hypothermia will happen in as little as 30 minutes on exposed skin.

Tuesday: Expect more of the same in terms of bitter temperatures throughout Tuesday. Feels like temperatures will stay below zero for the entire day with winds turning a little bit breezy at times. Highs will struggle to get out of the single digits, but some locations may barely get into the teens.

Wednesday: We will make a little bit of better progress warming things up on Wednesday, but this will come with the cost of fairly breezy winds with gusts up to 25-30 MPH at times. This breeze out of the southwest will help temperatures rise into the 20s. However, wind chill values will range from below zero in the morning to only the single digits the second half of Wednesday.

8-Day Forecast: Snow showers return to the forecast Thursday and into Friday. There could be additional light snow accumulation from this late week weather maker. This system will ultimately pull high temperatures back down into the teens going into the weekend with subzero wind chills. There are signals for us to be near or just above freezing as we get into early next week.