Anthem announces new partnership with Gleaners Food Bank

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) —  Anthem announced it’s planning to double its contribution to Gleaners Food Bank.

The new deal amounts to $1.5 million over the next three years and allows Anthem to educate families about how to address hunger and health.

Gleaners said it’s not just enough to ask how many meals it can provide.

“The goal is to distribute the healthiest, most nutritious food we possibly can, to do meal planning, nutritional education and cooking, really help families get to a healthier state,” said John Elliot, Gleaners President/CEO .

Gleaners hopes to distribute 100 millions pounds of food a year by the end of 2023.

