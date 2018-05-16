Anti-addiction group providing help to Hoosiers by phone, online

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — An anti-addiction group says confidential help is now available by phone or online to help Indiana residents struggling with substance use disorder and their loved ones.

The Addiction Policy Forum says people can call its Addiction Resource Center at 1-833-301-HELP (4357) for confidential support, information about local treatment or recovery resources, and education about substance use and addiction. The resource line is available Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET. Information also is available online.

The Addiction Policy Forum has chapters in 12 states and a national office in Washington, D.C.

