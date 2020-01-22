Arrest warrant issued for former NFL player Antonio Brown

(CNN) — An arrest warrant has been issued for former NFL player Antonio Brown after an altercation with a delivery man at Brown’s South Florida home, police said.

Brown faces one count each of burglary with battery, burglary of an unoccupied conveyance and criminal mischief less than $1,000, according to Hollywood Police Department in the complaint.

The alleged victim told police he was delivering household items that Brown had stored in California when the alleged incident occurred, the complaint says. Brown and his coach, Glenn Holt, “battered” the alleged victim at Brown’s Hollywood home Tuesday afternoon, according to the complaint.

No charges were immediately filed against Brown, who police said they’ve unsuccessfully tried to contact.

The investigation started with a 911 call that someone made about a disturbance at Brown’s home in Hollywood, about a 25-mile drive north of downtown Miami.

The driver of the delivery vehicle said he requested the $4,000 payment to deliver the household goods, the complaint said. When Brown refused, the driver started to leave.

As he drove away, Brown “picked up a rock and threw it” at the driver’s truck, causing a “small dent and paint chip” on the driver’s side door, the complaint said.

The driver said in the complaint that he returned to Brown’s home after his company management said Brown was willing to pay the outstanding $4,000, and an extra payment of $860 for the vehicle damage and the driver’s extra time.

Brown paid the $4,000 but refused to pay the extra amount, and the driver climbed back in the truck to leave, the complaint said.

Brown argued with the driver, climbed into his vehicle and “started to physically grab and pull” the alleged victim, ripping his shirt and causing multiple abrasions, the complaint says. That’s when Holt, Brown’s coach, pulled Brown off the driver, the complaint said.

Holt, then demanded the driver’s keys to get Brown’s property, the complaint said.

When the driver refused to hand over the keys, Holt “entered the vehicle and grabbed the keys from the ignition,” the complaint said. Hold unlocked the truck and Brown and several friends “entered the side of the truck and started removing boxes,” complaint said.

The group started “tossing” items back into the truck, damaging property after the alleged victim told them they had removed items that belonged to others, the complaint said.

Brown “retreated inside his residence and shut the door” when police arrived, the complaint said.

Hollywood police said: “Officers attempted to make contact with Mr. Brown, but were unsuccessful.”

The victim said he suffered injuries, including scratches to his neck, shoulder and forearm and a cup on tip of his finger, the complaint said.

Holt, 35, of Miami Lakes, was arrested on a felony charge of burglary with battery, police Officer Christian Lata told reporters Tuesday evening.

No attorney was listed for Holt in Broward County’s online court records. He was being held earlier Wednesday in county jail with bond set at $20,000. Online records on Holt’s status weren’t available Wednesday night.

CNN’s attempts to reach a representative for Brown weren’t immediately successful.

Brown without an NFL team after rape accusation

Brown had a tumultuous 2019 that left him out of the NFL.

Long a star with the Pittsburgh Steelers, the seven-time Pro Bowl selectee was traded to Oakland in March. But he quickly wore out his welcome, and Oakland released him before the 2019 season started.

The New England Patriots signed him in September, but three days later, one of his former offseason athletic trainers filed a lawsuit accusing him of rape and assault in 2017 and 2018.

Brown’s attorney at the time said the relationship was consensual and that “Mr. Brown denies each and every allegation in the lawsuit.” Brown also countersued his accuser.

Brown played one game with the Patriots, but the team released him on Sept. 20, days after the lawsuit was filed.